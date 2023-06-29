The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.82. The stock had a trading volume of 230,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.27. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

