Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Down 4.9%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 1,573,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 710,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 618.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 77,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 144.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

