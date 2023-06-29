Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $256.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.73. The company has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

