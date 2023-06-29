Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.38 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $504.49 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002557 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,529,368,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,824,666,842,708 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

