Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,057 shares during the quarter. Teradata accounts for 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 1.11% of Teradata worth $45,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

