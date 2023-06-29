Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.21). Approximately 17,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 109,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.31) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.15. The company has a market capitalization of £79.73 million, a PE ratio of -4,750.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

