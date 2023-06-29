Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $56,936,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1,611.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,632,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 889,221 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

