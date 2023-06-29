Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading Down 2.7%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.58). 23,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 378,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.70).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM17. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.55) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.88 million, a PE ratio of 2,117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Team17 Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,826.01). Corporate insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.