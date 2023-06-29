Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Team Price Performance
Shares of Team stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 9,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,801. The company has a market cap of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
See Also
