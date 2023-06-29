TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,840,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 508.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.