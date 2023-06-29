TCP Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TCP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TIP stock opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.