TCP Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,336,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,156,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,703,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 809,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $64,774,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after buying an additional 2,644,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.