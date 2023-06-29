TCP Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

TCP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,097 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,469.3% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 372,893 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,776,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,886 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 121,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

