TCP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 517,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

