Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.32. 2,607,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

