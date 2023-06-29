Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,868.85

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Tangible has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00015796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $156.41 million and approximately $29,868.85 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.75974704 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $44,904.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

