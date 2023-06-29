Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

