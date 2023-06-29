Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $500,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $169.78 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

