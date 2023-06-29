Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

