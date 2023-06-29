Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $9,253,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

