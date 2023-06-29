Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 700,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000.

NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.70 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

