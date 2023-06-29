Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.21.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
