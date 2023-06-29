Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 254,606 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,606 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 10.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 34.83% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $43,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,619,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

