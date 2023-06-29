Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,288 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

