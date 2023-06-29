T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.81. 592,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

