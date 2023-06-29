T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 592,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,888. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

