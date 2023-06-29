Systelligence LLC Trims Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 360,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

