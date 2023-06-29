Systelligence LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 578,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

