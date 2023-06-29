Systelligence LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Systelligence LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,186,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.65. 865,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,241. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

