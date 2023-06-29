Systelligence LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.