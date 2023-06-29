Systelligence LLC Acquires 10,133 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

