Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

