Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $2.09 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $553.18 million and approximately $32.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 320,577,691 coins and its circulating supply is 264,382,957 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

