Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Symphony International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON SIHL opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Thursday. Symphony International has a 1 year low of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.52 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 44.52 and a quick ratio of 26.80.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

