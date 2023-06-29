Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Stock Performance

SCMWY opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

