Susquehanna Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $88.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $93.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

CHRW stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

