Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Free Report) fell 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 202,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 215,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Surgical Innovations Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Glenn purchased 1,315,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £26,309.64 ($33,451.54). Insiders own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

