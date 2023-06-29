Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 430.8% in June

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 430.8% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
