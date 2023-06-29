Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 430.8% in June

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 430.8% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

