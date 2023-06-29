Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 4,203,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,940,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,488. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.