Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $526.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 472,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.