Substratum Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $197,479.55 and approximately $1.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,167.68 or 0.99963060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00042233 USD and is up 15.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

