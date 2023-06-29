Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 2.6 %

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.78. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

