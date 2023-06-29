Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $125,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.54. 164,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,409. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.64 and a 200 day moving average of $272.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

