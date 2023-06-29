Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
