Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.