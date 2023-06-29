Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.32

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 149794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

