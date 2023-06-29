StockNews.com Upgrades Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to “Buy”

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 407,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,933. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

