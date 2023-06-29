StockNews.com Upgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Buy

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.92. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
