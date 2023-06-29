StockNews.com Upgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Buy

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.92. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.