StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

