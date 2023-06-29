StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

