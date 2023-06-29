StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
